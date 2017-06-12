Controlled parking and security checks planned for Vienna air show

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Thunder Over the Valley Air Show at the Vienna Air Reserve Station is scheduled for this weekend, and plans are underway to make it easy to get around at the show.

Shuttles will be running from designated parking lots to the air reserve station.

The primary parking lot is at the old Delphi facility, 1265 North River Rd, Warren. If that lot fills up, drivers will be directed to nearby Phantoms Fireworks, 3566 Larchmont Ave NE.

“If those parking lots fill up, we have backup parking lots at Kent State Trumbull and TCTC. If those lots fill up, we’re done for the day,” said Master Sargent Bob Barko, Jr., public affairs representative with the 910th Airlift Wing.

The first shuttle to the show runs at 8:30 a.m. and the last one will be at 2:30 p.m. Anyone not parked and on a bus by 2:30 p.m. will not be shuttled to the show.

Security will be tight at the show and security checks will be conducted in the parking lots before boarding the buses. Officers will be checking for banned items which include:

Firearms of any kind (eg. hand guns, air pistols, rifles, shotguns, automatic or semi-automatic weapons)

Ammunition of any kind

Weapons of any kind (eg. bows and arrows, crossbows, sling shots , brass knuckles, nun chucks , clubs)

nun chucks Non-lethal weapons any kind (eg. TASERs or O.C. Pepper Spray)

Knives of any kind

Incendiary devices of any kind

Explosive material of any kind

Roller blades, skate boards , skates, scooters and bicycles

Portable frequency scanners

Illegal drugs

Alcohol

Backpacks, large handbags (except camera bags, small purses and small diaper bags)

Coolers of any kind (except small coolers for infant needs)

Cans, bottles, or liquids of any kind (except baby bottles)

Pets (except certified working dogs for disabled individuals)

Permitted items include:

Small purses

Cameras

Small lawn chairs

COMPLETE PARKING AND SECURITY INFORMATION

Barko said a good rule of thumb is to treat the air show security check much like at the airport, paying attention to approved items and things that are banned.

Thunder Over the Valley runs Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 18. Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. The Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly at 3 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.