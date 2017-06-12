Crews work to contain fire at Youngstown business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown firefighters worked Monday to control a fire at a business on the northeast side of the city.

The fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. at Youngstown Contractors Supply Inc. on Randall Avenue.

Two fire engines were called to the scene.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the building.

Ohio Edison has shut off power to the business as crews worked to contain the fire and minimize damage.

Investigators are on the scene. A cause has not been determined.

According to the company’s website, Youngstown Contractors Supply Inc. provides construction and building equipment.