Dad accused of throwing fireworks at infant, putting hot sauce in eyes

The mother took the 2-month-old to the ER and told police the baby was in the care of her father, Shawn Foltz, the previous night

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Shawn Michael Foltz, Minnesota

MOORHEAD, MN (WCMH) – A Minnesota man is accused of rubbing cayenne pepper and hot sauce in the eyes of his 2-month-old daughter, as well as keeping her from breathing until she turned blue.

KVLY reported that Shawn Michael Foltz, 31, is charged with neglect of a child, malicious punishment of a child, and two counts of third-degree assault.

According to police, the infant was taken to the emergency room by her mother on May 31. Police said the baby girl had bruising covering both of her eyes, red discoloration on her back, bruising on her left shoulder, and a red mark on her chest below her chin.

The mother told police the baby was in the care of Foltz the previous night.

Foltz originally told police the injuries happened while he was trying to feed the baby. According to a criminal complaint, he said he became frustrated at one point and used a towel to “snap” the girl’s face five times.

WDAY reported that Foltz also sprayed his daughter with hot water and threw fireworks in her face.

According to the criminal complaint, Foltz told police he would think about ways to harm the baby while at work.

Foltz was held in the Clay County Jail on $100,000 bond.

