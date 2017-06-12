Dale Gilson Sanzenbacher Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Dale Gilson Sanzenbacher, age 90, of Leavittsburg entered into eternal rest on Monday June 12, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with his loving wife by his side.

Dale was born on March 12, 1927 in Warren the son of the late Otto W. and Grace A. (Saylor) Sanzenbacher.

Dale married the former Althea L. McGee on July 16, 1948. Dale and Althea have been blessed with 68 years of marriage.

Dale has lived in Leavittsburg for most of his life and is a member of the First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

He owned and operated Sanzenbacher Motor Company for 43 years retiring in 1984.

Dale also served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1944-1946.

He is a member of the American Legion in Leavittsburg and the NRA (National Rifle Association). He loved hunting, fishing and golfing.

Dale is survived by his wife, Althea L. Sanzenbacher of Leavittsburg; brother, Lee (Bonnie) Sanzenbacher of Warren and sister-in-law, Betty Sanzenbacher of Cortland.

Dale is preceded in death by his daughters, Gwen and Gale Sanzenbacher and brother, Glen Sanzenbacher.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the First Community Church, 4640 West Market St. Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with visitation one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Pastor John Jaros will officiate.

Dale will be laid to rest beside his daughters, Gwen and Gale at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions may be made to First Community Church, Vacation Bible School, 4640 West Market St., Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to his family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

