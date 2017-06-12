Free summer day camps kick off Monday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer Day Camp started Monday at several Youngstown parks.

Monday’s activities took place at Homestead Park.

There are also camps at John White, Glenwood, Crandall, Lynn and MVSD parks.

Camp runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 4. It’s for kids ages 5 to 17.

The free program includes breakfast and lunch and field trips to places like Chuck E. Cheese’s, the Carnegie Science Center, OH WOW!, bowling, roller skating and even a Cleveland Indians game.

It’s all sponsored by the City of Youngstown’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Everything’s free. It’s grant-funded, so we’re able to provide them a breakfast and a lunch, and we’re just helping the parents out,” said Brianna Curd, food service assistant coordinator.

If you didn’t register, it’s not too late. You can still fill out a form at any of the parks from now through the end of the program.