Girard crime activity: Man accused of hiding drugs in shrubs after crash

Sunday, June 4

6:25 p.m. — 200 block of Trumbull Ave., Elizabeth Cochrane was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called because of a fight between Cochrane and her husband. He told police Cochrane bit him and threw a piece of wood at his vehicle, breaking a taillight. Cochrane told police that she was allowed to break the vehicle because it belonged to both of them. As officers were leaving, Cochrane continued yelling at her husband, at one point spitting through an open vehicle window at him, a police report said. She was arrested after being warned to stop her behavior, the report said.

Monday, June 5

11:15 a.m. — 200 block of S. State St., Toni Simion was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and drug abuse instruments. Police said after a traffic stop, several drug items were found in Simion’s vehicle, including used syringes, a burnt spoon, cut straws and plastic containers containing heroin. Simion told police she was taking a needle with heroin in it to her boyfriend so he wouldn’t get “dope sick” at work, according to a police report.

5:42 p.m. — 700 block of Churchill Rd., a 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being bitten in the face by the family’s dog. The boy’s mother said the bite by the Great Dane/Shar-Pei mix was unprovoked.

Tuesday, June 6

8:14 a.m. — 800 block of N. Highland Ave., a woman reported that copper pipe had been removed from a vacant house, which had been broken into. Rear door window glass was shattered and wires had been cut. Pieces of the ceiling were also torn down to gain access to the copper.

Thursday, June 8

3:33 p.m. — N. State St. at Broadway Ave., Justin Drummond was charged with assured clear distance. Police said Drummond was involved in an accident and appeared to be disoriented. The driver of the other vehicle said he was sitting at the red light when Drummond’s car hit the back of his vehicle at an estimated speed of 40 mph. A woman said she tried to report Drummond was driving recklessly before the accident. She said she followed him and witnessed him hit a curb before the crash. OVI charges are pending the results of lab tests, according to a police report.

Friday, June 9

12:26 p.m. — 200 block of S. Davis St., Gail Miconi was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and a probation violation. Police said Miconi refused to leave a home and was uncooperative with a police officer. A man who lived at the home said Miconi was not welcome there and had arrived with several of her belongings, refusing to leave.

Saturday, June 10

12:37 p.m. — 100 block of N. State St., the owner of #1 Are You Out Bail Bonds reported that someone shot the business’ window with a BB or pellet shot. Police said the glass was cracked.

1:57 p.m. — 100 block of N. State St., police said someone shot BBs through several windows at Metro PCS.

5:09 a.m. — Interstate 80 eastbound, Mark A. Wharf was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said Wharf was involved in a crash and was then seen by witnesses hiding items in the foliage on the side of the road. Police said two Oxycodone prescription bottles in Wharf’s name were found on the side of the road. Police said straws with white residue were also found in the car and noted that the prescriptions were filled in different states.

11:50 p.m. — E. Liberty St. and Highland Ave., Mark Thon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and failure to signal turn. Police said Thon had a blood-alcohol level of .141 after a traffic stop.

11:03 p.m. — 100 block of Gordon St., police were called for a fight and found one man rolling around in a yard, screaming. He said he had been attacked by his neighbor and poked with a stick. The neighbor said he heard yelling and witnessed the man chasing his wife and tackling her. Believing she was in danger, he said he poked his neighbor with a stick. The man who was injured denied chasing his wife, saying he put her in a “bear hug” to break up a fight between her and his mother and then fell on her. Police said all of those involved in the fight appeared to be intoxicated.

Sunday, June 11

12:25 a.m. — E. 2nd St. and Highland Ave., Michael Ferlaino was charged with failure to control. Police said Ferlaino crashed into a parked car. He told police he was driving home from fishing and bent over to light a cigarette, causing him to hit the vehicle. He told police he wasn’t drinking but said he had taken prescription medication. Police said OVI charges are pending the results of a test.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

