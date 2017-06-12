Hermitage man killed in motorcycle crash, woman injured

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Hermitage died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash.
The accident happened about 10:01 p.m. Saturday on Superior Street at East Street.
According to police, Randall L. Pauley, 66, of Hermitage, was traveling west on Superior Street when he lost control and struck a guardrail.
Pauley and his passenger, Julie Layne, 48, of Youngstown, were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Pauley died a short time later at the hospital.
Layne suffered extensive injuries.
Police say speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
