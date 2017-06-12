Hubbard man accused of spray painting stolen car to disguise it

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man is in the Trumbull County Jail, accused of trying to disguise a stolen vehicle.

David Dewitt, 21, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury last month on receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence charges. He was arrested on Saturday, according to jail records.

Earlier this year, Dewitt was spotted spray painting a car at the Petro gas station. Police said the vehicle, a white Pontiac Grand Am, was registered to a Girard woman.

Dewitt was questioned as to why he was painting the car, and he told the officer that it had some bad bodywork and thought black would look better. He told an officer that the car belonged to his aunt, according to a police report.

Police said neither Dewitt nor his passenger had a valid driver’s license. As such, the vehicle was impounded.

Police said it was later discovered that the vehicle was entered as stolen from Youngstown.