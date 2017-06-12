Kids in Trumbull County find ways to beat the heat

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – It was a hot day but people in Trumbull County found fun ways to keep cool.

They were out enjoying the hottest day of the year at Mosquito Lake and the Cortland Splash Pad.

Even though the water was cold, kids had no problem going in because the high temperature on Monday was into the upper 80s.

Cortland Mayor Jim Woofter even made an appearance at the splash pad.

“This is awesome. You know, the weather, obviously, is playing a great role in this but last year when this was open, I don’t think once we ever had a crowd like this size,” he said.

And the kids — well, they seemed to enjoy just being there.

