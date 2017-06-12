Large police presence on scene in Lawrence County

Police presence on Old Pulaski Road in Neshannock Township


NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – There is a large police presence in Neshannock Township Monday night.

Police and several emergency vehicles are on Old Pulaski Road.

Law enforcement — who appear to be wearing firefighter’s gear — are casing the area. They’re searching the flashlights with bushes

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

At this point, they are not saying why they are there.

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter on the scene, working to bring you more information. Check back here and watch First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.

