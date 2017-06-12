Large police presence on scene in Lawrence County



NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – There is a large police presence in Neshannock Township Monday night.

Police and several emergency vehicles are on Old Pulaski Road.

Law enforcement — who appear to be wearing firefighter’s gear — are casing the area. They’re searching the flashlights with bushes

Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation.

At this point, they are not saying why they are there.

