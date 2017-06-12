Lordstown Schools fear new state budget will cost them millions

Related Coverage Lordstown students take their issue to lawmakers in Columbus

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lordstown School District says it could lose $1.6 million — 20 percent of its budget.

The district held a meeting Monday afternoon to talk about the phasing out of Tangible Personal Property (TPP) tax reimbursements. Superintendent Terry Armstrong said the tax was eliminated by the state in 2006 to help businesses.

“The State of Ohio said they would hold schools harmless at the time they created the commercial activities tax. That brings in $1.6 billion, so there’s plenty of money through that revenue stream to keep us where we are,” he said. “We are not asking for additional funds on it, we just don’t want them to take any more TPP.”

Armstrong is encouraging residents to call lawmakers in Columbus before the state budget is due on June 30.

In May, students collected over 2,600 signatures and took them to Columbus to let lawmakers know how their school could be affected.

