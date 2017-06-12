One crash started chain reaction on busy Boardman road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving several cars closed a section of a busy road in Boardman Monday evening.

The accident happened on South Avenue in front of the GetGo gas station around 7 p.m.

Police had that section of the road blocked off and were redirecting traffic onto Trailwood Drive.

One car rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction.

The two cars in the initial rear-end crash were severely damaged. The other cars involved were left with minor damage.

One driver was sent to the hospital. That driver’s condition is not known.

A witness reported seeing one of the drivers on their cell phone.

