Police: Liberty officers find loaded gun, brass knuckles after traffic stop

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported finding several weapons in a car after a traffic stop in Liberty.

Police stopped 45-year-old Nathaniel Clark, of Youngstown, on Thursday night. He was pulled over on Northgate Drive for a rear license plate illumination violation, according to a police report.

Police said after he was pulled over, Clark got out of the vehicle and started to walk toward the officer. He then refused to go back to the car, according to the report.

Clark was arrested after additional officers arrived and an officer threatened to tase him. Police said he continued to struggle with officers during his arrest.

Police said Clark was found to have no driver’s license.

Clark told officers that he was trying to get the vehicle back to his girlfriend’s house. Police said an investigation found that his girlfriend didn’t live in the area.

During an inventory of the vehicle, a loaded 9mm handgun, brass knuckles and a large carving knife were found, according to the report.

Clark was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, no operator’s license and a rear plate light violation.

He’s set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 14.