Sen. Brown introduces legislation to fight human trafficking

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) introduced legislation he says is designed to support survivors of human trafficking.

The legislation includes a provision based on a bill Brown introduced earlier this year which would create a human trafficking coordinator in each of the country’s federal judicial districts to help the Department of Justice better coordinate its efforts to prevent and prosecute human trafficking cases.

Brown said the legislation would also improve public outreach to raise awareness of human trafficking; ensure that data on human trafficking is properly collected and collect restitution for survivors.

“We’ve seen the devastating effects that human trafficking has on communities in Ohio and across the country,” he said. “We must do more to protect Ohioans from the most heinous of crimes and to provide justice, restitution, and healing for trafficking survivors.”

The Abolish Human Trafficking Act would extend the DOJ’s Domestic Trafficking Victims’ Fund, which is financed through fines on convicted human traffickers and sexual predators. The bill also gives additional tools and resources to target criminal street gangs involved in organized human trafficking and sexual exploitation, Brown said.

.