Storm Team 27: Hot and humid

It feels like summer this week. Temperatures climb back to near 90 this afternoon. Skies will stay sunny! The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns into Tuesday afternoon as temperatures return to the upper 80s. The unsettled weather will be around for much of the second half of the workweek.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, humid.

High: 89

Tonight: Mainly clear.

Low: 67

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or t-storm. (40%)

High: 89

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (60%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 84 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 84 Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 83 Low: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (30%)

High: 79 Low: 60

