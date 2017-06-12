Storm Team 27: Warm and humid overnight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm weather will stick around through the week with temperatures above normal into the weekend.

Look for another hot and humid day Tuesday with highs building into the upper 80’s. It will feel humid with a chance for showers or thunderstorms. The threat for rain will increase through the middle of the day into the afternoon. Any thunderstorm that develops can produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

The warm air will last into the weekend. Cooling off next week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm.

Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for a shower or t-storm. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)

High: 87

Tuesday night: Humid. Chance for a shower or t-storm. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (40%)

Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers and thunderstorms. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)

High: 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (70%)

High: 83 Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 86 Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)

High: 82 Low: 67

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

