Susan Mae Erwin Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Susan Mae Erwin, 70, of Niles, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 12, 2017, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born January 27, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late George P. and Marion Dellinger McCloskey.

On October 1, 1983 she married Kenneth H. Erwin.

Sue was a 1965 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She retired after 37 years from Delphi.

She loved life but loved her family more. Being a very unselfish and giving person Sue always put the needs of others before her own. She had no enemies and was truly the peacemaker of her family. Sue enjoyed going to the movies, haunted houses and hated to pass up a garage sale. She loved to shop and Black Friday was an event not just a day. She also loved to travel when she could.

After retirement she spent her time with her family. Sue never missed any activities done by her grandchildren and was always there and cheering as their #1 Fan.

Loving memories of Susan will be carried on by her husband, Kenneth; children, Mark (Renee) McCloskey of Cortland, Richard (Courtney) Erwin of Niles, Lorri (Mike) Sherro of Liberty and Kenny Brady of Cleveland; brothers, George, David and Dale McCloskey and sisters, Char Barrett, Mickie Moore and June (Daniel) Mariani; grandchildren, Mark II, Megan, Hailey, Gabriel, Lexi, Anthony (Kristi), Angela (Jordan) and great-grandchildren Katrina, Ava and Marley.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Dickie, Donny, Ronnie and Terry McCloskey and sister, Marian “Boots” McCloskey.

Memorial Service at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Rd. NE., Warren, OH 44483 at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16 with Pastor Joel Dickson officiating.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to service.

