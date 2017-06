PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A suspicious package closed down the main gate at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida on Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:50 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including NAS Base Security Forces, Gulf Coast Emergency Services, and bomb-sniffing dogs.

The west gate to the facility is still open.

WKRG in Pensacola, Florida will be on the scene, working to bring you more information on this developing story.