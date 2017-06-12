Thomas H. Hobrat Obituary

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Thomas H. Hobrat, 78, of Brentwood Avenue, Shenango Township, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born November 1, 1938 in New Castle, a son of the late John and Nellie (Henry) Hobrat.

He was married to the late Cornelia M. (Buchanan) Hobrat who died October 27, 2016.

Mr. Hobrat worked as a senior inspector at Quality Rolls retiring after over 25 years.

He was an Army veteran serving in Germany.

Mr. Hobrat enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and metal detecting and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He also loved spending time with friends, family and his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Frederick Miller and wife, Mary Jo of Erie, Robert Hobrat and wife, Gina of Pittsburgh and Paula Burkes and husband, Gregg of New Castle; one son-in-law, Robert Streit of New Castle; two sisters, Jean Kingston of New Castle and Judy Pistachio of Ellwood City; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha Streit and two brothers, John and Robert Hobrat.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

