Two local fishermen win big in walleye tourney on Lake Erie

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local fishing team of Sammy Cappelli and Erick Williams won the nation’s most prestigious walleye fishing tournament held this year on Lake Erie.

Cappelli of Poland and Williams of Hubbard took first place in the Cabela’s National Team Championship that originated off the shores of Lorain.

250 teams competed in the three day tournament.

Together they won $25,000 and two new fishing boats for a total take of $175,000 in cash and prizes.

“This is the best of the best and we just got lucky and pulled it off,” Cappelli said. “The super bowl of walleye fishing.”

“You know, we got lucky and hit a big 10-pounder at the end and really sealed the deal for us,” Williams said. “Once we landed that fish, we had a very good sense that we got this thing won.”

Both said having the tournament on Lake Erie helped since they often fish in these waters.

They spent the tournament within three miles of Lorain, while some of their competitors traveled as far away as Geneva.