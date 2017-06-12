Two local fishermen win big in walleye tourney on Lake Erie

Sammy Cappelli and Erick Williams won the nation's most prestigious tournament held this year on Lake Erie

By Published: Updated:
This past weekend, the local fishing team of Sammy Cappelli and Erick Williams won the nation's most prestigious walleye fishing tournament held this year on Lake Erie.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The local fishing team of Sammy Cappelli and Erick Williams won the nation’s most prestigious walleye fishing tournament held this year on Lake Erie.

Cappelli of Poland and Williams of Hubbard took first place in the Cabela’s National Team Championship that originated off the shores of Lorain.

250 teams competed in the three day tournament.

Together they won $25,000 and two new fishing boats for a total take of $175,000 in cash and prizes.

“This is the best of the best and we just got lucky and pulled it off,” Cappelli said. “The super bowl of walleye fishing.”

“You know, we got lucky and hit a big 10-pounder at the end and really sealed the deal for us,” Williams said. “Once we landed that fish, we had a very good sense that we got this thing won.”

Both said having the tournament on Lake Erie helped since they often fish in these waters.

They spent the tournament within three miles of Lorain, while some of their competitors traveled as far away as Geneva.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s