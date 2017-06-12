Wanda F. Mrozek Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Wanda F. Mrozek passed away Monday, June 12.

Wanda was born December 3, 1924.

Visitation will take place Friday, June 16, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 370 Spruce Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

