Warriors beat Cavs in Game 5 to clinch 2nd title in three years

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, center, defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017. (Ezra Shaw/Pool Photo via AP)
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant helped the Warriors win a second NBA title in three years with a 129-120 victory over Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 41 points and 13 rebounds, Kyrie Irving added 26 points and J.R. Smith scored 25.

Durant scored 39 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry added 34 points.

