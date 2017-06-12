Warriors beat Cavs in Game 5 to clinch 2nd title in three years

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant helped the Warriors win a second NBA title in three years with a 129-120 victory over Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

LeBron James led Cleveland with 41 points and 13 rebounds, Kyrie Irving added 26 points and J.R. Smith scored 25.

Durant scored 39 points for the Warriors, while Steph Curry added 34 points.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)