Witness said Youngstown stabbing victim was covered in blood

The man told police he was driving on East Philadelphia Avenue, near Gibson Street, about 8:30 p.m. Friday when he saw a woman covered in blood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A  man who took a woman to the hospital with stab wounds said the victim was covered in blood when he found her.

The man told police he was driving on East Philadelphia Avenue, near Gibson Street, about 8:30 p.m. Friday when he saw a woman covered in blood. He said the victim had gashes on her arm, neck and head. The man took the woman to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The man told police he knew the woman from Facebook and had seen her out at nightclubs but did not know where she lived.

When police were able to talk to the victim, she told them that she had walked to a market on South Avenue and was returning home when she was confronted by four women who began “trash talking” her and then jumped her.

The woman told police she did not know the four women and has never seen them before.

Police took a report. No arrests have been made.

