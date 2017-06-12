WKBN recognizing Caring for Our Community Day this week

A blood drive for the American Red Cross will be in front of the station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June, 16

While the Red Cross has declared an emergency on blood, a group in North Jackson, Ohio is holding a blood drive.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN will recognize Nexstar and WKBN’s Caring for Our Community Day this week by helping out around the community.

A blood drive for the American Red Cross will be in front of the station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June, 16. The community is invited to stop by to donate blood.

WKBN staff members will also be working with Animal Charity, the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley throughout the day.

Nexstar includes stations across the country – from New York, to Texas, to California – and they are all committed to service in their communities. The day of service is another way to give back.

The station is located at 3930 Sunset Boulevard in Youngstown.

