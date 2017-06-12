Youngstown City Schools looking for reading tutors

Project M.O.R.E. is expanding to this fall, and the Youngstown City School district needs some help

Lawmakers in Youngstown are working to get bills passed that will improve the city school system.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools is looking for volunteers to help with one of its reading programs.

Project M.O.R.E. (Mentoring in Ohio for Reading Excellence) is expanding to this fall. The program tutors kids below the reading level to bring them up to their grade.

Right now, the program includes just a few schools and has about 35 volunteers.

“In the fall, we’re going to go to all nine buildings, so as we transition from summer to fall, if we had 400 volunteers, I’d be happy,” said project coordinator Linda Olinik.To

To volunteer, you must be literate, be able to pass a drug and background check and be willing to dedicate about 30 minutes once a week, or longer if you choose.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact Linda Olinik at 330-744-7939 or 330-540-2665.

