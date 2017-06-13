Austintown crime activity: Man at Hollywood Gaming gives police fake name

Tuesday, June 6

4:27 p.m. – 1000 block of Meridian Rd., Heather Littell, 28, of Brookfield, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of criminal tools, drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said Littell advertised sex services online. She was arrested after meeting an undercover officer, according to a police report. Police said she was found with a crack pipe, syringe, and charred spoon in her car. She told police the items belonged to her husband, who was walking in the area, according to the report.

7:12 p.m. – Burkey Road and Western Place, Daniel Parker, 30, charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

8:57 p.m. – Lexington Place and Mahoning Avenue, Nancy Dorbish, 41, and Joshua Heitman, 37, of Niles, each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Heitman was also charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said drug items and pills were found in the car during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, June 7

3:27 p.m. – 3800 block of Mahoning Ave., Richard Lawson, III, 54, arrested at the Wilcher Apartments and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Lawson violated a condition of his bond by going to see a person that he wasn’t allowed to be around.

Thursday, June 8

11:55 p.m. – 700 block of Hollywood Dr., Raymond Boyd, 43, of Youngstown, arrested on several warrants at Hollywood Gaming. He was additionally charged with falsification. Police were called to the racino for a man who staff said was being verbally aggressive. Police said when asked for his identification, Boyd gave officers several different social security numbers and a different name.

Monday, June 12

11:56 p.m. – 1200 block of Woodledge Dr., a person was taken to the hospital after a suspected overdose. A woman in the home reported finding the victim unconscious on a bed. Police said a straw containing residue from white powder and an opioid pill were found at the scene.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

