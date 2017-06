Class of 2017 Diamond Kings announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the last 4 months, hundreds of high school baseball and softball players from around the Valley have been nominated for our Diamond Kings award. Tonight, we unveil the nine that made the cut.

They are players that have dominated our coverage this season, shattered school records, and won state championships.

Here is the Class of 2017, our WKBN Diamond Kings.



Drake Batcho, Champion (JR)

29 games / 31 hits / 2 HR / 25 RBI / 24 runs / .437 avg

(7-1) / 97 K’s / 0.84 ERA

D3 State Champions



Bailey Byers, West Branch (SR)

.610 avg / 21 HR’s / 56 runs / 47 RBI / 14 doubles / 7 triples

Career school records – HR / RBI / Hits / Runs / Doubles / Triples

D2 District Runner-Up



Marco DeFalco, Niles (JR)

.384 avg / 25 runs / 14 RBI / 14 SB

(8-0) / 7 shutouts / 3 ER / 0.38 ERA / 94 K/s 3 no-hitters

AAC White Tier Champions



Wyatt Larimer, Western Reserve (SR)

.424 avg / 18 RBI / 31 runs / 22 SB / 113 career hits – school record

(9-1) / 94 K’s / 241 career K’s – school record

Four time D4 District Champs



Allison Smith, Champion (FR)

.518 avg / 58 runs / 57 hits / 64 RBI / 18 HR

(7-1) / 0.70 ERA / 81 K’s

D3 State Champions



Avrey Steiner, Lakeview (JR)

.653 avg * / 40 runs / 47 hits / 15 RBI / 6 doubles

Verbally committed to Illinois



Michael Turner, Champion (SR)

25 games / 34 hits / 1 HR / 30 RBI / 24 runs / .479 avg

D3 State Champions



Tori Wells, Lakeview (JR)

21 games / .625 avg / 19 runs / 40 hits / 37 RBI / 8 HR / 9 doubles



McKenzie Zigmont, Champion (SR)

.467 avg / 50 hits / 36 RBI / 3 HR

(21-1) / 1.20 ERA / 164 K’s

D3 State Champions