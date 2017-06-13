Columbiana high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – McDonald, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Leetonia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – United, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Wellsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Southern, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at East Palestine, 7 p.m.

Columbiana High School athletics

Nickname: The Clippers

Colors: Red and White

School address: 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road, Columbiana, Ohio 44408

Stadium location: Firestone Stadium, 347 East Park Avenue, Columbiana, Ohio 44408

