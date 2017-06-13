Efstathia “Thea Effie” Kapourales Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Our sweet Aunt Efstathia “Thea Effie” Kapourales, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born August 7, 1927, in Nemea Cornith, Greece, the daughter of the late Nikolaos and Evaggelia Haidas.

She came to Warren in September 1969.

She was the co-owner with her husband of the Day and Night Restaurant in Williamson, West Virginia for many years.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, the Yasou Club, Senior Citizens Club and the Philoptochos Society.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking especially her cookies and rice pudding.

Thea Effie always had a kind word and thoughtful wishes for everyone she met.

She is survived by her sister, Bessie (Nick) Panopoulos of Warren, numerous nieces and nephews and her koumbari and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Kapourales whom she married June 20, 1970 and passed away November 1, 1997; two brothers, Dino and John Haidas and a sister, Georgia Haidas.

Family and friends may call Thursday, June 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

A service will be Thursday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Efstathia’s name to Philoptochos Society, 429 High St., Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren.

