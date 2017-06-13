Iraqi immigrants coming to Youngstown prison from Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Dozens of Chaldean immigrants — Catholics from Iraq — were rounded up Monday and brought to the immigration deportation center in Detroit.

They’re reportedly bound on buses to Youngstown’s CoreCivic Corrections Facility on the east side of Youngstown.

In December, the prison let the City of Youngstown know they got a new contract and could house up to 600 detainees. That’s now becoming a reality.

The Sunday raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement came after the U.S. negotiated a deal with Iraq to take back Iraqi nationals convicted of crimes. Families watched as their loved ones were held against their will and loaded onto a bus.

Many have told Detroit news outlets that while they are Christians, they believe their loved ones will be executed if they are in fact deported to Iraq.

