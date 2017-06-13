Joseph A. “Joe” Marinelli Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Joseph A. “Joe” Marinelli, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, following a car accident.

Born December 31, 1931 in Youngstown, he was the son of Anthony P. and Ann (Biroschek) Marinelli.

He worked for the family business, A.P. Marinelli and Son Grocer on the east side of Youngstown.

Joe was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman where he organized spaghetti dinners.

He was active in the Labor Union; he was a meat cutter by trade.

He was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He was a wine and cigar enthusiast, enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, “rat-pack” era music, Sunday pasta dinners with his family and taking walks through the neighborhood.

Survivors include his exceptional wife of 57 years, Gloria A. (Aguiar), whom he married on May 28, 1960; children, Charles Marin Marinelli of Boston, Gina M. Marinelli of Boardman and Bernard J. Marinelli of Canfield; beloved grandson and apple of his eye, Jacob Marin Zenko; siblings, Rita Gordon of Naples, Florida, Patricia Cernica of Boardman, Mary Jane (John) Passarelli of Naples, Florida, Margaret Sadler of Philliadelphia, Pennsylvania and Michael (Margurite) Marinelli of Powell, Ohio; special niece, Monica Pesa, as well as other nephews and nieces.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadine Marinelli.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon where services will begin at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, 250 DeBartlo Place, Suite 2560, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.