Man accused in Struthers Dunkin Donuts robbery turns self in

Police say Jamal Turner surrendered to police  Monday at the federal courthouse in Youngstown

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was wanted as a Fugitive of the Week turned himself in to police.

Turner was wanted for the July 2016 robbery at the Dunkin Donuts in Struthers where Turner is accused of holding employees against their will. He is charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability.

Turner was previously arrested for this offense but stopped appearing in court after posting bond.

