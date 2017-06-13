Mary Lee Woods Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Mary Lee Woods, age 82, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Health Center.

She was born on September 22, 1934 in Patton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James Garrity and Elizabeth M. (O’Brien) Garrity.

Formerly of Patton, Pennsylvania, Mary Lee married the love of her life, Thomas James Woods on March 6, 1953 and they have enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.Then after getting married they moved to Newton Falls and raised four wonderful children together.

Mary Lee and Tom were members of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

She loved reading, sewing, knitting and spending time with her children and grandchildren whom all live in Newton Falls.

Mary Lee is preceded in death by her parents.

Memories of Mary Lee will be carried on by her loving family; her husband, Thomas Woods of Newton Falls; her daughter, Deborah Drake of Newton Falls, her three sons and their wives, Thomas and Sharon Woods, Robert and Sonja Woods, William and Andrea Woods all of Newton Falls; her sister and her husband, Betty and Lou Deschamps of The Villages, Florida; her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

Per the wishes of Mary Lee, there will be no services or calling hours.

She will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Rd., Newton Falls, OH 44444.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



