McDonald high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Champion, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Springfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Sebring, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.

McDonald athletics

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 600 Iowa Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437

Stadium location: McDonald High School – 600 Iowa Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the McDonald school website.