McDonald high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Champion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Springfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Sebring, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.
McDonald athletics
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 600 Iowa Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437
Stadium location: McDonald High School – 600 Iowa Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437
