Mineral Ridge high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – McDonald, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Sebring, 7 p.m.

Mineral Ridge High School athletics

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

Stadium location: Joe Lane Sports Complex, 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440

For more information, visit the Weathersfield Local Schools website.