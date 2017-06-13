Mineral Ridge high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Newton Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – McDonald, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Sebring, 7 p.m.
Mineral Ridge High School athletics
Nickname: The Rams
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
Stadium location: Joe Lane Sports Complex, 1334 Seaborn St, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Weathersfield Local Schools website.
.