More charges filed against Boardman woman accused of taping child up

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman woman accused of taping to a young boy to a chair will soon be allowed to leave jail, even though she now faces a pair of new charges.

Susan Malysa was back in court Tuesday morning for a hearing on her child endangering charges.

The case was sent on to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Boardman Police say she taped the 11-year-old boy to a chair in the basement of her home while she took another child swimming to the YMCA. A relative who checked on the boy found him.

Tuesday morning, authorities filed two more child endangering charges in connection with other incidents involving that child.

Police investigated another incident last year in which Malysa was accused of hitting the same child with a hammer. She wasn’t arrested during that investigation.

In the meantime, the judge agreed to release Malysa from jail on bond, providing that she arranges for electronically-monitored house arrest within 48 hours. She was also ordered to stay away from the children.