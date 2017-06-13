Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Franklin County

According to Franklin County Public Health, the positive test came from the area of Norwich Township near Hilliard

NORWICH TWP., OH (WCMH) – A pool of mosquitoes from a trap near Hilliard recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first positive test in Franklin County this season.

The health department sets 50 traps throughout the county each week in order to monitor the mosquito population and to identify West Nile Virus.

  • Wear insect repellant containing DEET (follow package directions)
  • Limit outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active
  • Mosquitoes breed in small amounts of water so empty all standing water around your home (like in planters, containers, pet dishes, bird baths, tires etc.)

For more information on mosquitoes and West Nile Virus, visit www.myfcph.org.

