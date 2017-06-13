New leaders take the helm in the Poland School District

Two full-time principal position were left vacant by through retirements

By Published: Updated:
Poland hires two new administrators.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Board of Education voted Monday to hire two new principals.

David Purins of Poland will be the new head principal for Poland Middle School and McKinley. Lisa Iberis will be the new associate principal at the middle school buildings.

Purins has served for the past four years as assistant principal at Austintown Fitch. Iberis has been acting interim assistant principal since January 1.

Two full-time principal positions were left vacant by through retirements. The board reconfigured the positions, creating a head principal and associate principal position. The move is saving the district $24,000.

“We had nearly 50 applicants for these positions and many excellent candidates,” said Superintendent David Janofa.  “ We believe David Purins and Lisa Iberis will be a phenomenal team, to lead the staff in a culture of collaboration and continue to increase the excellence at Poland Middle School-McKinley Elementary.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s