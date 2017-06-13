Officials want lights on jetty where Jose Fernandez crashed

Fernandez and two other men died when the 24-year-old pitcher's 32-foot boat struck the jetty just after 3 a.m. Sept. 25

Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
MIAMI (AP) – Miami-area officials want the U.S. Coast Guard to install lights on the jetty where Marlins star Jose Fernandez crashed his boat, killing himself and two others.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a memo Monday that the jetty where Fernandez crashed posed a serious threat to boaters. The Miami-Dade Police Department made the recommendation for lights.

The Coast Guard began a new analysis last fall of the Government Cut jetties at the southern end of Miami Beach. The new analysis has not been released, but a previous study found that navigation aids in the area met boaters’ needs.

Fernandez and two other men died when the 24-year-old pitcher’s 32-foot boat struck the jetty just after 3 a.m. Sept. 25. A toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor.

