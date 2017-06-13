Old Idora Park rides make appearance at neighborhood’s farmers market

Three of the old amusement park's rides showed up at the Idora Farmers Market Tuesday evening

By Published: Updated:
Idora Park Farmers Market old amusement park rides, Youngstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People checking out the Idora Farmers Market in Youngstown on Tuesday night were able to see a part of the neighborhood’s history.

The Idora Experience brought three of the old amusement park’s rides to the market — a rocket ship, a car from Kiddie Land, and a boat from the Lost River.

Jim Amey runs the Idora Park Experience Museum in Canfield. He said he’s surprised by how the farmers market received him.

“I kind of thought just about everybody knew that we existed, that we had this collection, and people are coming up and saying, ‘Oh my god, this is incredible! Is this stuff from Idora Park?'”

If you want to check out all the memorabilia from the Idora Park Experience, the display will be open to the public this weekend from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the museum on Turner Road in Canfield. Admission is $5.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s