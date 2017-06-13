Parents arrested after suspected overdose near Dollar General

Boardman police said Dedon was found unresponsive in a car and McQuiston appeared unsteady on her feet

By Published:
Bryan Dedon, charged with child endangering in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mother and father from Struthers are facing charges stemming from a suspected overdose in front of the Dollar General on Boardman Canfield Road.

An ambulance was called to the store Monday night after a man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car parked nearby.

The man, identified as 35-year-old Bryan Dedon, was given two doses of an opioid reversal drug, and he began breathing again.

Boardman police said a woman, 31-year-old Lisa McQuiston, then got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, holding a young child. Police said she was sweating profusely and appeared to be unsteady on her feet. A pile of vomit was on the ground beneath her, according to a police report.

She was told to set the child in the vehicle.

McQuiston said she and her fiance, Dedon, took their children to the park earlier. She said they didn’t feel well because the temperature was so high and that was why Dedon was throwing up.

McQuiston told an officer that they didn’t use drugs but later admitted to using heroin that day, according to the report.

A relative was called to take custody of the children.

McQuiston was arrested and charged with endangering children.

Dedon was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Police said against medical advice, he ran out of the hospital with IVs still in his arms.

He was arrested and charged with OVI and child endangering.

Dedon and McQuiston were arraigned Tuesday morning, and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. August 1.

