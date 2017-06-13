Plans to revamp old Youngstown Sheet and Tube site still viable

The owners are still waiting for the green light to use the land

By Published:
There was talk a while ago about a company building a state of the art steel plant in Campbell. A grant was awarded to the city clean up the old Youngstown Sheet and Tube property in preparation for Pittsburgh-based Sharman International – that was in 2012.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was talk a while ago about a company building a state of the art steel plant in Campbell. A grant was awarded to the city clean up the old Youngstown Sheet and Tube property in preparation for Pittsburgh-based Sharman International.

That was in 2012.

A viewer reached out to WKBN to find out what is happening with the project, and WKBN did some digging.

Today, the sign still hangs on the fence of Sherman International’s property that straddles the city limits between Campbell and Youngstown. The owners are still waiting for the green light to use the land.

Former Struthers Councilman Bob Carcelli has been working as a liaison between the company and local government. He says there are about five small areas of oil and water contamination on the property.

Roughly one-third of the 12-acre site that sits in Campbell was recently remediated using a $1.9 million CleanOhio grant that took about seven years to complete. Now, Carcelli says it’s a matter of the EPA and Sherman International getting together.

“The point we have here now is Sherman International and the EPA sitting down and signing paperwork necessary in order to make that shovel ready,” Carcelli said.

Carcelli said another $1.5 million will be needed to clean the 70 acres of the property that sits in Youngstown.

The owners of the property did not return our calls for comment, and the mayors of both cities are still waiting to hear some definitive plans. Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips said he understands it is a long process.

“All the years that the mills were running that was the “go to.” Everybody just dumped whatever was left over, whatever garbage there was in the soil was left and then they buried it,” Phillips said.

Both Carcelli and the contractor hired to do the brownfield remediation think if funding can be obtained cleanup of the full site could take less than one year complete.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s