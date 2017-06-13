Police looking for man accused of stealing F-350 from Boardman dealer

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE (2583)

Theft of a truck from Donnell Ford in Boardman
Courtesy: Crimestoppers Facebook

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crimestoppers is looking for a man who they say stole a truck from the Donnell Ford dealership on Market Street in Boardman.

Police said Erik A. Simpson wrote a check for nearly $73,000 for a brown 2015 Ford F-350 quad cab.

The company was told it was a fake check and then wasn’t able to contact Simpson.

He is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing 182 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The temporary tag on the truck is E451743.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 330-746-CLUE (2583).

