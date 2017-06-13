Police say man threatened to shoot and kill officers in Coitsville and Campbell

The incident started Tuesday morning when a Coitsville officer was conducting a traffic stop on McCartney Road

By Published:
David Dunkel, charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Coitsville  will soon bring a suspect to Ohio from Pennsylvania after they say he threatened to kill officers in Campbell and Coitsville.

The incident started Tuesday morning when a Coitsville officer was conducting a traffic stop on McCartney Road. During that stop, a man pulled up next to the driver’s side door of the police cruiser and asked the officer if he was writing a ticket. The officer told the driver, later identified as David Dunkel, 57, of West Middlesex, to leave the area or he would be arrested for obstruction, according to a police report. The officer noted in the police report that Dunkel pulled up so close to his cruiser that the officer was pinned inside.

Dunkel then began yelling at the officer saying, “F*** you, cops. I will kill you motherf******. I’ll run you over with my truck and kill your ass. F*** you cops. I’ll kill you all.,” the report stated.

Dunkel took off and the officer cleared the traffic stop but not before he got identifying information on Dunkel’s vehicle.

Later, that same day, Dunkel’s father came to the Coitsville Police Department and played a recording from Dunkel saying he was going to kill any police officers that got in his way and he was going to make national news, the report stated. He also said in the message he was going to go on the rampage the next day after he got his vehicle doors armor-plated.

An arrest warrant was issued and Dunkel was found passed out at a house in Pulaski Township. Pulaski Township police took Dunkel to the police station for booking. He is currently in the New Castle Jail and will be brought to Coitsville following an extradition hearing.

Dunkel is charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s