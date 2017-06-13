Road worker spots black bear in Poland neighborhood

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Those driving through Poland should remain alert. WKBN received information about a bear sighting in the area.

A road department worker spotted a black bear around 9 a.m. Tuesday running between houses on Lee Run Road, near Ridgeview Lane.

Ray Beatty said the bear wasn’t a large one, but he still wouldn’t want to get too close.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends that if you see a bear, stay away and call police. ODNR says to remove any bird feeders and trash cans from the area. It’s also a good idea to take small pets inside.