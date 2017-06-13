Sebring high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Windham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Southington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Mathews, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Springfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – at McDonald, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – at Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Sebring High School athletics

Nickname: The Trojans

Colors: Purple and Gold

School address: 225 East Indiana Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672

Stadium location: 225 East Indiana Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672

