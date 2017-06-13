Springfield high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – at South Range, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – McDonald, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Sebring, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Springfield High School athletics

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442

Stadium location: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Springfield Local Schools website.