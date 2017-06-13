Springfield high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – at South Range, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Columbiana, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Jackson-Milton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – McDonald, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Sebring, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Lowellville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Springfield High School athletics
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442
Stadium location: 11335 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442
