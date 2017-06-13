Stephen King says President Trump blocked him on Twitter

The author of "Firestarter" and "It" tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour for his latest novel, 'Doctor Sleep', a sequel to 'The Shining', in Paris. King is one of several artists who will receive the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama at a White House ceremony. The president and first lady Michelle Obama will present the award Sept. 10, 2015 to King and 11 others. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
BANGOR, Maine (AP) – Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of “Firestarter” and “It” tweeted Tuesday the Republican president has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticize Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Trump was still going to become president.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be un-blocked from the realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.

