Storm Team 27: Hot with scattered showers

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm summer-like weather all this week with temperatures above normal into the weekend.

Hot and humid Tuesday with highs building into the upper 80’s.  It will feel humid with a chance for showers or thunderstorms.  The threat for rain will increase through the middle of the day into the afternoon.  Any thunderstorm that develops can produce heavy rain and gusty wind.

The warm air will last into the weekend.  Cooling off next week.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for a shower or t-storm. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)
High: 87

Tuesday night: Humid. Chance for a shower or t-storm. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (40%)
Low: 67

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers and thunderstorms. Any storm can produce heavy rain with gusty wind. (60%)
High: 85

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (70%)
High: 83 Low: 67

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 86 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and thunderstorms (40%)
High: 82 Low: 67

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 58

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s