‘The Daily Show’ is unveiling the Trump Twitter Library

The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NEW YORK (AP) – “The Daily Show” is unveiling the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library this weekend.

The pop-up exhibit will be at 3 West 57th Street in Manhattan, not far from Trump Tower, Comedy Central announced Tuesday. It will feature some of the president’s better known one-shots, organized around such categories as “SAD! A Retrospective” and “The Commander-In-Tweet.” The “Daily Show” will highlight Trump’s insults and contradictions and allow “verified survivors” to remember being on the receiving end of his social media outbursts.

The exhibit runs Friday through Sunday, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

